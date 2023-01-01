Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 108,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,042,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $20,267,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 32.8% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

