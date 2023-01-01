Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 369,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,736,715 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.12.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

