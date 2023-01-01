DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.04 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

