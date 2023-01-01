Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 3.1%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 1,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 461,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.03 million. Analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diversey by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 119,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

