Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.13.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

