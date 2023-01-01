Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.