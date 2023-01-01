Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 21.3 %

DLNG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.