Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,114 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,114 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $49,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 360.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,417 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 45.14.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.26. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.45 and a 12-month high of 106.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

