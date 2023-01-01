Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after acquiring an additional 876,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000.

IOO opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

