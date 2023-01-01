Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

