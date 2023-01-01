Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $75.12 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.