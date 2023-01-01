Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,698 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

