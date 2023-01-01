Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $78.95 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.