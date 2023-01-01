Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,270 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

