Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,733,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

