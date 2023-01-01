Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.