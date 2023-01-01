Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

