Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

EMN opened at $81.44 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $2,549,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $14,112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

