Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

