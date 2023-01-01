Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Update

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edgio Stock Up 3.7 %

EGIO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Edgio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGIO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.