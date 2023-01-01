Edmp Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,723,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.