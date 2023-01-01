EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in EHang by 127.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EHang by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EHang by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. EHang has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.72.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

