Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $51.62

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.62, but opened at $50.01. Elastic shares last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 2,422 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Elastic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

