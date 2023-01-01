Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,017 shares.The stock last traded at $163.29 and had previously closed at $163.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

