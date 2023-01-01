Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,017 shares.The stock last traded at $163.29 and had previously closed at $163.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.01. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

