Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 6%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

