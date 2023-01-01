Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 6%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMBC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $2,095,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

