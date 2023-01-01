Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $96.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

