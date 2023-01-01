Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

