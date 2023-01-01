Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,403 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $970.69 million, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 488,810 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $779,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.