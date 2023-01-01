Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 3,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

