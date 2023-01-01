Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.52 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

