Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, January 17th

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 17th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.