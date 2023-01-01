Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, January 17th

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 17th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 17th.
Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance
Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About Enviro Technologies U.S.
