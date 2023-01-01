EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. EQRx shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,105 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

EQRx Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter worth approximately $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Further Reading

