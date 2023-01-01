Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $21.00.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 475,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Euronav by 8,901.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Stories

