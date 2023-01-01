Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.52. Everbridge shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 539 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Everbridge Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,685 shares of company stock valued at $581,665 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

