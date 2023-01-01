EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 4.5%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 9,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,288,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EVgo by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

