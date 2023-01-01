Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

