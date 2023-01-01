Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.