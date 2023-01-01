Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.