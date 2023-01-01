Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

