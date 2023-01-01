Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

