Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

