Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

