FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 4,178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

