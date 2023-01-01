FAS Wealth Partners Has $2.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

