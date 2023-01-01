Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $692,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,787 shares of company stock worth $5,170,636. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

