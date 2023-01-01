Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
FITBI opened at $24.52 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.
