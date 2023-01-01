Financial Analysis: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Centogene -52.91% -188.60% -58.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Centogene 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 13.05%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 356.99%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Akumin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.15 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.44 Centogene $224.71 million 0.11 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -0.39

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin beats Centogene on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

