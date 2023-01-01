Financial Contrast: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) versus Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 17.78% 11.92% 1.12% Enterprise Financial Services 36.51% 13.91% 1.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

68.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Bank and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 2 1 1 2.75 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bank and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.13 $195.16 million $1.72 14.34 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 4.04 $133.05 million $5.07 9.66

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cadence Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Cadence Bank on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

